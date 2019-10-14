U.S. House panel urges Uber, Lyft participation

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has "strongly urged" Uber (NYSE:UBER) and rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) to participate in Wednesday's hearing related to the ride-hail industry. The companies had previously declined to send representatives.

Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio writes that he plans "to pursue legislative solutions to address numerous issues plaguing the ride hailing industry, many of which will be raised at this hearing" and that failing to send a representative leaves "the committee little choice but to make these policy decisions without your input."