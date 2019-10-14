Repay Holdings acquires B2B payments processor for up to $60M

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) acquires APS Payments, a Mesa, AZ-based integrated payments processor focused on the business-to-business sector, for $30M upfront at closing.

Another $30M may become payable upon achieving performance growth targets.

Repay financed the deal with a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings under its existing credit facility.

APS full-year 2019 payment card volume was ~$2B; 2019 gross profit was ~$11M and adjusted EBITDA ~$6.5M.

Combined net leverage is expected to be ~3.5x on a post-transaction basis.

Deal is immediately accretive to earnings.