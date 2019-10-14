Oil prices slide amid U.S.-China trade deal doubts

Crude oil futures gave back much of their gains from last week, as a lack of details about the first phase of a U.S.-China trade deal undercut optimism over a trade relations thaw that had helped lift crude markets late last week.

November WTI crude settled -2% to $53.59/bbl after climbing 3.6% last week's to end at a two-week high on Friday, and December Brent -1.9% to settle at $59.35/bbl. following last week's 3.7% rise.

The market reacted to a "less than robust trade agreement with China where we're still awaiting details... in the face of declining demand growth forecasts for the oil market that we've seen come out over the last several months," says Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Association.

"The market is once again concerned that the hope we had on Friday came too early and that trade tensions are far from resolved," says UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BGR, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, USL, IYE, DUG, IEO, USOU, OILD, WTIU, CRAK