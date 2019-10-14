Zuckerberg responds to report on meeting conservatives

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) chief Mark Zuckerberg is responding to a report in Politico that he's been hosting secretive talks with conservative influencers in recent months to discuss free speech and partnerships.

"There's some press today discussing dinners I've had with conservative politicians, media and thinkers," Zuckerberg says on Facebook.

"To be clear, I have dinners with lots of people across the spectrum on lots of different issues all the time. Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven't tried it, I suggest you do!:

Zuckerberg started holding the dinners in July, Politico says, calling it part of an effort to cultivate friends on the right.

The company has been under fire from President Trump and conservative lawmakers (including in congressional hearings) who accuse it of anti-conservative bias.