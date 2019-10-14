Reata's omaveloxolone successful in mid-stage FA study

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announces positive results from the registrational portion of its Phase 2 clinical trial, MOXIe, evaluating omaveloxolone in patients with a rare inherited neurodegenerative disorder called Friedreich's ataxia (FA).

The study met the primary endpoint of the change in the modified FA Rating Scale (mFARS) at week 48 versus placebo. The treatment effect was time-dependent with the most significant improvement observed after 48 weeks.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, October 15, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Nrf2 is a transcription factor that promotes normal mitochondrial function. Omaveloxolone is a Nrf2 activator that restores mitochondrial production of an enzyme called ATP (adenosine triphosphate) that plays an essential role in energy production. It also increases the production of antioxidants which reduces oxidative stress and inflammatory signaling, the underlying causes of a range of diseases.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 4:30 pm ET.