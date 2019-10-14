American Campus boosts midpoint for 2019 FFO guidance

American Campus Communities (ACC) boosts the midpoint of its modified FFO per share guidance by 2 cents.

Now sees 2019 FFO per share of $2.40-$2.44, in line with with consensus estimate of $2.42 and compares with guidance of $2.35-$2.45 issued in July.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, ACC's 2020 same-store portfolio was 97.4% leased, an increase of 40 basis points vs. 97.0% at Sept. 30, 2018, with a 1.4% rental rate growth over in-place rents.

American Campus has executed a LOI for the sale of one asset with anticipated proceeds of $100M and is in negotiations for the sale of another property with expected proceeds of ~$150M.

While the two transactions haven't been completed, the disposition of assets is expected to represent a low 4% economic cap rate.

“The continued value and attractiveness of student housing to institutional real estate investors provides us with the opportunity to recycle capital into higher return developments at yields of 6.25% and above," said American Campus CIO William Talbot.