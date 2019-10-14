Stocks little changed in quiet session ahead of earnings kickoff

Stocks traded in a very narrow band before all three main U.S. benchmarks closed ~0.1% lower, as investors waited for earnings season to kick off tomorrow.

Markets were quiet amid very light Columbus Day trading, but tomorrow the focus likely will shift to earnings reports from companies including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup as well as developments on the U.S.-China trade front.

Investors noted details on key issues such as intellectual property were not settled in the U.S.-China trade truce, and "at the end of the day, all that happened on Friday was the tariffs were postponed," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Nine out of 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, but only three sectors - materials (-0.8%), utilities (-0.7%) and consumer staples (-0.4%) - fell more than 0.2%, while financials (+0.1%) and real estate (+0.1%) eked out miniscule gains.

U.S. WTI November crude oil closed -2% to $53.59/bbl, as traders fretted over the lack of details in the U.S.-China trade truce and turned focus to declining demand growth forecasts.