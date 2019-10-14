ProPetro cuts ~150 workers amid oilfield slowdown - Reuters

Oct. 14, 2019 4:36 PM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)PUMPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) has laid off nearly 150 workers this month, Reuters report, in the latest sign of trouble in the oilfield services sector as U.S. shale producers reduce drilling.
  • The layoffs represent a ~9.5% reduction in staff, based on the company's latest annual filing.
  • PUMP said last week it planned to reduce the number of hydraulic fracturing fleets operating this quarter by as much as 28%.
  • Also last week, Halliburton said it was cutting 650 jobs in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and North Dakota amid a slowdown in oilfield activity.
