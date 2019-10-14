Redwood Trust to acquire CoreVest platform for ~$490M in cash, stock

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) agrees to acquire CoreVest American Finance Lender, an originator and portfolio manager of business-purpose residential loans, and several of its affiliates from certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group's credit funds business and CoreVest Management Partners for ~$490M.

Redwood Trust plans to fund the transaction with a mix of cash on hand and shares of Redwood stock. The Redwood shares are payable to the CoreVest executive management team and vest over a two-year period.

The acquisition includes the CoreVest operating platform and more than $900M of related financial assets.

The acquisition is expected to close within the next two to three business days.

The platform and assets will significantly expand Redwood's presence in the BPL market, furthering its position as a leading private-sector source of housing-market liquidity, the company said.