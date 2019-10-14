Credicorp sells majority of Banco Santander Chile's stake in Nexus

Credicorp Capital (NYSE:BAP) completes the sale of the majority of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC)'s portion in Nexus -- an auxiliary financial subsidiary in charge of processing credit-card transactions in the country.

The transaction consists of the sale of 11% of the property that Santander had in Nexus to Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH), Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS), Banco Estado, and BCI, and soon the remaining 1.9% to Itaú (NYSE:ITUB), pending approval from the Central Bank of Brazil.

The process for the sale of Santander Chile's stake in Transbank (25%) and Redbanc (33%) is still open. Credicorp is in conversations with a series of potential investors interested in acquiring both companies.