737 MAX grounding likely to lift airfares this holiday season

Travelers looking to score a bargain on flights home for the holidays may be out of luck, thanks to the grounding of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX aircraft, writes MarketWatch's Jacob Passy.

Airlines that include the MAX in their fleet, such as American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV), have dropped the planes from their schedules into the early weeks of 2020, forcing them to re-book passengers on other flights and cancel some planned trips entirely.

Airlines have made changes since last spring when the grounding began, but travel experts say this Christmas season could prove more challenging and more expensive, since the holiday season sees more demand for travel from larger hub airports to smaller airports.

Prices could go up especially for flights to or from cities that are hubs for American and Southwest, since the two airlines had more of the MAX aircraft in their fleets than other domestic airlines.

As an example, travel economist Hayley Berg points to daily service between Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, which Southwest canceled earlier this summer due to the MAX grounding; while prices remained stable over the summer for this route, Berg believes they could jump 22%-30% higher than a year ago in the fall through the holidays.

ETF: JETS