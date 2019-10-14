New Turkish sanctions urged over Cyprus gas drilling

As Turkey pursues a military offensive in Syria, it also recently started a natural gas drilling program off the coast of Cyprus, prompting a European Union decision to draw up sanctions.

Turkey earlier this month sent a drilling vessel escorted by a warship to an area off Cyprus where the latter's government already had awarded licenses to European companies Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eni (NYSE:E) for gas exploration.

Eni has said it would not move forward with its drilling plans if warships are in the area.

Turkey, which does not recognize Cyprus as an independent state, says it is entitled to exploit the territory's energy reserves because they are on Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey previously drilled for natural gas in waters that belong to Cyprus' exclusive economic zone this spring, prompting an EU warning, but the country's latest move in targeting an area the Cypriot government already licensed for gas exploration by European companies is more aggressive.