U.S. steel market a 'crapshoot' in 2020, Nucor CEO says

The steel market in the U.S. will not see much of a pickup over the rest of this year and political uncertainty makes next year too soon to call, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Chairman and CEO John Ferriola tells the World Steel Association.

"Going into next year, it's really a crapshoot," said outgoing the Nucor CEO, whose retirement takes effect Dec. 31, although he feels good about the overall long-term aspects of U.S. steel demand.

"Manufacturing is coming back," he said. "My biggest concern is that we have what I call a media-induced recession... talking ourselves into bad news."

The World Steel Association's outlook for 2020 sees finished steel demand growth for North America rising 0.8% to 142.6M metric tons over 2019's projected 141.5M mt.

