Talos Energy rated most exposed to Warren 'frac attack,' RBC says

As Elizabeth Warren becomes the front-runner for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, oil and gas investors might want to consider "which companies are in the line of fire?" if she wins the nomination next summer and seeks to follow through on her pledge to "ban fracking everywhere" in the U.S.

Analysts at RBC Capital are out with a new report that scored companies with meaningful exposure to federal acreage; its scoring system factors the percentage of operated production by commodity to its U.S. holdings plus the relative percentage of future permits on federal lands.

These companies are rated most exposed: TALO, OTC:UPLC, WTI, DVN, MUR, XEC, MTDR

Least exposed: NBL, SD, TOT, XOM, EQNR, CVX, QEP, BP, ECA, APA, WPX

RBC focused on federal land because it thinks implementing such a ban is possible by executive action, but the firm is more skeptical about the potential for such a policy to cover private land.