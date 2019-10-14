California governor wants rebates for PG&E customers hit by outages

California's utilities regulator ripped Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) today for "failures in execution" during last week's planned power outages, and Gov. Newsom said the company should provide credits or rebates to affected customers.

The California Public Utilities Commission said PG&E should accelerate the restoration of power after future planned outages with a goal of less than 12 hours, similar to the time required after major storms and not the utility's current 48-hour goal.

The PUC also wants PG&E to staff up call centers and improve its website to make sure they can handle high traffic, after many people said they did not know the power would be cut and that the company's website frequently crashed.

In letters to the company and the PUC, Newsom asked PG&E CEO Bill Johnson to provide affected customers with an automatic credit or rebate of $100 per residential customer and $250 per small business, to be funded by the company's shareholders and not ratepayers.

But state regulations do not require PG&E to cover losses from intentional blackouts, and the company has said previously it generally would not do so.