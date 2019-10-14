Credible Labs holders approve Fox merger deal

Stockholders in fintech firm Credible Labs have approved the sale of 67% of the company's equity to Fox (FOX, FOXA).

With a majority vote of Credible stockholders -- and a majority vote of all shareholders other than affiliates of founder/CEO Stephen Dash -- the deal only needs regulatory approvals, and it's expected to close promptly.

Credible entered a merger agreement for A$585M with Fox in August.

"When combined with Credible's industry-leading user experience, the strength and breadth of the Fox brands offer a unique opportunity to deliver greater impact and scale in the fast-growing marketplace of digital consumer finance," says Fox Chairman/CEO Lachlan Murdoch.