TikTok sets up miles from Facebook, poaches employees

Fast-growing social media app TikTok has set up office space in Mountain View, Calif., and is working to poach employees from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), CNBC reports.

TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance (BDNCE), has even moved into space previously occupied by Facebook's WhatsApp, just miles from Facebook's Menlo Park HQ.

Since 2018, TikTok and ByteDance have hired more than two dozen employees from Facebook; while TikTok can't compete with Facebook perks, it has been known to offer salaries up to 20% higher.

TikTok is also hiring from Snap, Hulu, Apple, YouTube and Amazon.com. While Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have listed TikTok as a rival on its financial docs, Facebook has yet to do so.

ByteDance claims 700M daily active users, while Facebook claims 2.1B across its apps (including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp).