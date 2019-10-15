QIWI announces CFO resignation

Vladislav Poshmorga, CFO of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced his resignation on October 8, 2019 due to personal reasons and not related to any disagreements or disputes with the management or the board on any matter including the company’s accounting principles, practices or financial statement disclosures.

Varvara Kiseleva, current Deputy CFO for Capital Markets, was appointed as interim CFO effective October 8, 2019.

The Company aims to start the search process for selecting a new Chief Financial Officer promptly.

QIWI -2.1% after hours to $19.9

Source: Press Release