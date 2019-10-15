China consumer inflation up 3%, near six-year high

Chinese consumer inflation has risen to a near-six-year peak, driven by a spike in pork prices.

The National Bureau of Statistics reports that China's consumer price index rose 3% year-over-year, up from August's 2.8% growth. For the first nine months, CPI rose 2.5% and the country is working to contain it under 3% for 2019.

Nonfood prices were up 1%, but food prices surged 11.2%, led by pork that jumped 69.3% (a contribution that led to a 1.65-point spike in the headline index).

Producer prices, meanwhile, are increasingly falling, dropping 1.2% Y/Y in September vs. a 0.8% drop in August, with raw materials prices easing.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, ASHR, CQQQ, YINN, TDF, MCHI, CAF, EWH, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CHIQ, PGJ, CWEB, FXP, CN, CHN, CXSE, QQQC-OLD, CHAU, HAO, AFTY, PEK, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, CHAD, CNYA, FCA, YXI, CHIM, OBOR, WCHN, ECNS, CHII, CHIE, KFYP, KURE, FLCH, FHK, ASHX, KGRN, CNHX, FLHK, CHIK, CHIL, CHIS, CHIH, CHIR, CHIU, KALL, ZHOK