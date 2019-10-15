WeWork favoring JPMorgan rescue over SoftBank - Bloomberg

Facing competing rescue plans, troubled WeWork (WE) is favoring a junk debt package from banks led by JPMorgan Chase over a lifeline from backer SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) that would grant it control of WeWork, Bloomberg reports.

The $5B financing from JPMorgan would be one of the riskiest offerings in years, but may be the last best chance for key private shareholders to avoid severe dilution.

JPMorgan's deal may include at least $2B of unsecured payment-in-kind notes with a 15% coupon, according to the report. It also relies on SoftBank following through with an already stated plan to provide at least $1.5B in funding next year.

SoftBank already owns a third of WeWork and was reportedly proposing to invest several billion dollars in new equity and debt for control of the company.