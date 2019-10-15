Earnings season kicks off

Earnings report from major banks will set the tone for the season starting today. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are scheduled to report before the bell while regional banks Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report post close.

Healthcare majors Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) are due to report before the open; United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) from the transport sector will report after the bell.

Other big names reporting during the week: Financial: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), American Express (NYSE:AXP): Energy: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB); Healthcare: Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG); Consumer: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO); Industrial: Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Dover (NYSE:DOV); Media: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX); Tech: IBM (NYSE:IBM), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Futures are trading up ahead of earnings: Dow +0.40% , S&P500 +0.50% and Nasdaq +0.50% .

