UnitedHealth up 2% premarket after beat and raise

UnitedHealth (UNH) Q3 results: Revenues: $60,351M (+6.7%); Premiums: $47,397M (+6.2%); Products: $7,546M (+2.8%); Services: $4,942M (+17.2%); Investment and other income: $466M (+22.0%).

UnitedHealthcare: $48,105M (+4.7%); Optum: $28,763M (+13.3%).

Net Income: $3,538M (+11.0%); EPS: $3.67 (+13.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $3,736M (+11.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.88 (+13.8%); CF Ops: $12,258M (-8.0%).

Q3 Medical Care Ratio of 82.4%.

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $14.15 - 14.25 from $13.95 - 14.15; Non-GAAP EPS: $14.90 - 15.00 from $14.70 - 14.90; GAAP net income: $13,650M - 13,750M from $13,500M - 13,750M; Non-GAAP net income: $14,405M - 14,505M from $14,220M - 14,470M.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

