BlackRock Q3 posts $84B net inflows

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.15 beats the average analyst estimate of $6.98 and compares with $7.52 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net inflows of $84B vs. outflows of $3.11B in the year-ago quarter; reflects "strength in fixed income, cash and alternative strategies, as clients re-balanced, de-risked and sought uncorrelated sources of return in the face of significant global market volatility," said Chairman and CEO Laurence D. Fink.

AUM of $6.96T, up 8% Y/Y.

BLK rises 0.2% in premarket trading.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 46.0% vs. 44.2% a year ago.

Q3 investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue of $2.98B increased from $2.88B a year ago.

Q3 investment advisory performance fees revenue of $121M fell from $151M.

Q3 technology services revenue of $259M rose 30% Y/Y, reflecting Aladdin growth and eFront acquisition.

Q3 distribution fees revenue of $270M vs. $279M a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: BlackRock EPS beats by $0.16, revenue in-line (Oct. 15)