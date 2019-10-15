Takeda to divest certain assets to Acino for more than $200M

In another transaction consistent with its stated strategy of sharpening its focus on areas that can deliver long-term growth while deleveraging after the Shire acquisition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK) has agreed to divest certain assets.

Specifically, it will sell a portfolio of ~30 over-the-counter and prescription medicines currently marketed in the Near East, Middle East and Africa to Swiss pharma firm Acino for more than $200M. Takeda will continue to manufacture the products. The transaction should close in calendar Q1 2020.

Proceeds will be used to reduce debt as it continues to advance on its stated goal of 2.0x net debt/non-GAAP EBITDA over the next three-to-five years.