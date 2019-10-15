J&J gains on Q3 beat; guidance raised

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 results: Revenues: $20,729M (+1.9%); Consumer: $3,469M (+1.6%); Pharmaceuticals: $10,877M (+5.1%); Medical Devices: $6,383M (-3.1%).
Net Income: $4,833M (+22.9%); EPS: $1.81 (+25.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $5,672M (+1.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.12 (+3.4%).
Key Product Sales: Remicade: $1,136M (-17.6%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $586M (+9.6%); Stelara: $1,698M (+29.6%); Tremfya: $290M (+69.0%); Darzalex: $765M (+53.5%); Xarelto: $613M (+0.1%); Zytiga: $741M (-22.7%); Imbruvica: $921M (+30.6%); Velcade: $149M (-44.8%); Invega Sustennn/Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta: $851M (+13.7%); Edurant/rilpivirine: $218M (+7.9%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza: $508M (+3.7%); Precrit/Eprex: $198M (-22.4%); Opsumit: $347M (+11.7%); Uptravi: $210M (+23.4%).
2019 Guidance: Revenues: $81.8B - 82.3B from $80.8B - $81.6B; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.62 - 8.67 from $8.53 - 8.63.
Shares are up 2% premarket.
