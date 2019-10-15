Consumer lending boosts JPMorgan Q3 results

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) gains 2.3% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $2.68 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.45.

Compares with $2.82 in Q2 and $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Consumer lending businesses "benefited from continued investments and a favorable environment for borrowers, which helped drive healthy volumes in Home Lending and Auto and strong loan growth in Card," said Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

Q3 net interest income of $14.4B falls by $200M from Q2 and increased by $300M from Q3 2018.

Q3 credit costs of $1.5B increased by $400M from Q2 and by $600M from Q3 2018.

Q3 consumer and community banking net income of $4.27B rose by $99M from Q2 and by $187M from Q3 2018.

Q3 corporate and investment bank net income of $2.81B fell by $126M from Q2 and increased by $183M from Q3 2018; revenue of $9.34B fell by $303M from Q2 and increased by $533M from Q3 2018.

Q3 commercial banking net income of $937M fell by $59M from Q2 and by $152M from the year-ago quarter.

Q3 asset and wealth management net income of $668M fell by $51M from Q2 and by $56M in Q3 2018.

Q3 return on equity of 15% slips from 16% in Q2 and 14% in the year-ago quarter.

Tangible book value per share of $60.48 increased from $59.52 at the end of Q2.

FY 2019 outlook: Sees net interest income of less than $57.5B, market dependent; adjusted expense of ~$65.5B; and net charge-offs of ~$5.5B.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

