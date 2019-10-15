Aphria up 22% as FQ1 income beats consensus
Oct. 15, 2019 7:28 AM ETTilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY)TLRYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Cannabis products producer Aphria (NYSE:APHA) is up 22% premarket on light volume in reaction to its fiscal Q1 results released this morning. Highlights:
- Revenue: $126.1M (+849%); adult-use cannabis revenue: $20M.
- Kg equivalents sold: 5,969 (+7%). Average retail price per gram: $7.56 (-1%).
- Net income: $16.4M (-23%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.0M (+125%).
- 600K plants being cultivated in Aphria One facility.
- Fiscal 2020 guidance: Revenue: $650M - 700M (distribution revenue will represent slightly more than half); non-GAAP EBITDA: $88M - 95M.
- Previously: Aphria EPS beats by C$0.10, misses on revenue (Oct. 15)