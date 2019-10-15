Exxon, India's ONGC sign expertise-sharing deal - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will offer its expertise and technology to India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp. to help develop its offshore resources, Reuters reports.

A memorandum of understanding signed yesterday later will be inked as a definitive deal after XOM studies ONGC's offshore blocks, according to the report.

ONGC is developing deepwater oil and gas blocks on India's eastern coast which are expected to come onstream by 2020 and produce 15M cm/day of gas at its peak.

XOM also signed a separate MoU with top Indian refiner Indian Oil Corp. to explore ways to supply liquefied natural gas to meet India's growing gas demand.