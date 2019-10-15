ATVI targets lifted on title upsides

Citi maintains a Neutral rating on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and raises the target from $47 to $55.
Analyst Jason Bazinet cites the "strong start" for Call of Duty: Mobile earlier this month and lifts his revenue and earnings estimates for 2019 through 2021.
More action: Morgan Stanley raises its ATVI target from $57 to $60 and reiterates an Overweight rating. The firm sees "multiple franchises/titles to drive upside."
ATVI shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $55.30. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
