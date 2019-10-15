Goldman Sachs Q3 hurt by investing & lending revenue drop

Goldman Sachs slips 1.8% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS of $4.79 misses the consensus estimate of $4.89.

Compares with $5.81 in Q2 and $6.28 in Q3 2018.

Q3 net interest income of $1.01B, down 6% Q/Q and up 18% Y/Y.

Q3 provision for credit losses of $291M rose 36% Q/Q and 67% Y/Y.

Q3 net revenue in investment banking of $1.69B fell 9% from Q2 and 15% from Q3 2018; net revenue in financial advisory of $716M fell 22% Y/Y and net revenue in underwriting of $971M fell 9% Y/Y.

Q3 net revenue in institutional client services of $3.29B fell 5% Q/Q and rose 6% Y/Y, with FICCC client execution net revenue of $1.41B up 8% Y/Y; equities net revenue of $1.88B rose 5% Y/Y.

Q3 investing and lending revenue of $1.68B fell 34% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y, with net revenue in equity securities of $662M down 40% Y/Y; net revenue in debt securities and loans of $1.02B rose 10% Y/Y.

Q3 investment management net revenue of $1.67B rose 5% Q/Q and fell 2% Y/Y.

Book value per common share of $218.82 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $214.10 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.