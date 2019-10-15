Nvidia +1.8% on new Street-high target

Bank of America reiterates its Buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises the target from $225 to $250, citing "increased confidence" in NVDA's growth profile thanks to the natural language processing tech.
Key quote: "NVDA’s data center growth is on the cusp of benefiting from the next-big AI landmark."
While there are competitors, BofA says "no other company is able to leverage a common parallel compute architecture at scale."
Nvidia shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $189.85. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
