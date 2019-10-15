Can-Fite completes enrollment in mid-stage NAFLD study; shares up 6% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) is up 6% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement that it has completed the enrollment of 60 subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Namodenoson (CF102) in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with or without NASH.

The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in a liver enzyme called ALT (elevated ALT is a biomarker for liver stress/damage) versus placebo.

Topline results should be available in Q1 2020. If successful, a Phase 3 study will follow.