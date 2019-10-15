Goldman neutral on Amarin in premarket analyst action

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) resumed with Neutral rating and $17 (10% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) initiated with Speculative Buy rating at Benchmark.

Knight Therapeutics ((GUD CN)) initiated with Buy rating and C$8.50 (12% upside) price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals ((MDP CN)) initiated with Buy rating and C$6.50 (56% upside) price target at Canaccord.

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) initiated with Outperform rating and $90 (69% upside) price target at Raymond James.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) upgraded to Buy with a $41 (77% upside) price target at Goldman.