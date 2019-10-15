Facebook bull expects modest earnings beat

Rosenblatt Securities says investors should buy Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares ahead of the earnings report on October 30.

The firm cites "strong underlying demand" and says the News Feed and Instagram services, on ad spend, are "hard to match on either absolute or relative ROAS from other ad platforms."

Rosenblatt expects a rather modest beat this quarter due to the regulatory scrutiny, but thinks even a small beat will satisfy the Street.

Rating maintained at Buy with a $242 price target. Facebook has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.