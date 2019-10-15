Bed Bath & Beyond upped at KeyBanc as same-store sales trends improve

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +3.3% pre-market after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with an $18 price target, which would imply a nearly one-third upside.

KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas says the firm's proprietary data suggests BBBY's same-store sales trends have been improving, and he believes new CEO Mark Tritton and his merchandising background should be a strong fit for the company's needs.

Also, asset sales "could happen sooner rather than later" and could be material, while the stock's valuation points to a "sizable upside opportunity" with relatively bearish sentiment already baked in, Thomas says.

BBBY's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.