Bed Bath & Beyond upped at KeyBanc as same-store sales trends improve

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) +3.3% pre-market after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with an $18 price target, which would imply a nearly one-third upside.
KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas says the firm's proprietary data suggests BBBY's same-store sales trends have been improving, and he believes new CEO Mark Tritton and his merchandising background should be a strong fit for the company's needs.
Also, asset sales "could happen sooner rather than later" and could be material, while the stock's valuation points to a "sizable upside opportunity" with relatively bearish sentiment already baked in, Thomas says.
BBBY's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox