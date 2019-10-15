Citigroup Q3 boosted by consumer banking, branded cards

Citigroup (NYSE:C) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.97 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.95, helped by a strong showing from its consumer banking business.

“In the U.S., Branded Cards increased revenues by 11% and we saw continued deposit momentum through both digital and traditional channels," said CEO Michael Corbat.

Q3 net interest revenue of $11.8B slipped 3% from Q2 and fell 1% from Q3 2018.

Citi falls 0.8% in premarket trading.

Q3 global consumer banking revenue of $8.66B increased 2% Q/Q and was flat vs. the year-ago quarter.

Q3 institutional clients group revenue of $9.51B fell 2% Q/Q, rose 3% Y/Y.

Q3 return on average common equity of 10.4% increased from 10.1% in Q2 and 9.6% in Q3 2018.

Tangible book value per share of $69.03 at Sept. 30, 2019 rose 2% from $67.64 at June 30, 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

