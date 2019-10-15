Lowe's upgraded at Piper Jaffray as fundamentals top 'modest' expectations

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) +1.9% pre-market after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $130 price target, raised from $113, as analyst Peter Keith says the company's fundamentals look poised for acceleration in H2 2019 and 2020, "yet expectations seem modest."

The firm's industry analysis indicates the housing and home remodel backdrop will strengthen into H1 2020, and Keith sees a path for accelerating comp-store growth and gross margin for the company amid such a backdrop.

LOW's risk/reward looks favorable, Keith says, with 40%-plus upside potential vs. 10% downside risk over the next 12 months.

LOW's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral.