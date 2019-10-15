UAW has cost GM $2B - BofA

Bank of America analyst John Murphy says the UAW strike has now cost GM (NYSE:GM) about $2B through the first four weeks.

Murphy: "A prolonged strike could burn significant cash and bring GM to its knees, but investors likely will also react negatively if management is perceived to have caved into labor’s demands and GM’s long-term competitiveness is threatened."

He estimates an EBIT cost of $100M per day for GM and thinks each GM worker has lost as much as $4,000 in take home pay.

The UAW has summoned local union leaders to Detroit for a meeting on Thursday.