Wells Fargo Q3 NII hurt by balance sheet repricing

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.07 trails the consensus estimate of $1.18.

WFC falls 0.8% in premarket trading.

Adjusted figure excludes a $1.6B, or 35 cents per share, discrete litigation accrual and a $1.1B, or 20 cents per share, gain from its previously announced sale of the Institutional Retirement and Trust business.

Q3 net interest income of $11.6B fell $470M from Q2, primarily due to balance sheet repricing driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment, as well as higher mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, partially offset by the benefit of one additional day in the quarter and favorable balance sheet growth and mix.

Q3 net interest margin of 2.66% narrows from 2.82% in Q2 and 2.94% in Q3 2018.

Q3 net charge-offs (annualized) as a percentage of average total loans of 0.27% vs. 0.28% in Q2 and 0.29% in the year-ago quarter.

Average loans were $949.8B in Q3, up $2.3B from Q2; commercial loans were flat Q/Q and consumer loans increased by $5.0B.

Total average deposits for Q3 were $1.3T, up $22.4B from prior quarter due to higher commercial deposits, as well as higher retail banking deposits reflecting continued promotional rates and offers; average deposit cost for Q3 was 71 basis points, up 1 bps from Q2 and 24 bps from a year ago.

Net loan charge-offs quarterly loss rate of 0.27% (annualized) vs. 0.28% in Q2 and 0.29% a year ago.

Q3 return on average tangible common equity of 10.70% falls from 15.78% in Q2 and 14.33% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

