GrubHub gets price target trim

Update with more details from the trim:
Nowak says online food delivery keeps getting more competitive and expensive.
The analyst thinks GRUB has strategic value, but expects negative revisions ahead.
Original: Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak follows the price action on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), cutting its price target to $59 from $68 after the shares dropped from $79 to $54 over the past ten weeks. Nowak maintains an Equalweight rating.
GRUB is expected to report earnings on October 25. Street estimates have $329.58M in revenue and $0.28 EPS.
Shares are up 1.1% pre-market to $55.
