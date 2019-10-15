GrubHub gets price target trim

Update with more details from the trim:

Nowak says online food delivery keeps getting more competitive and expensive.

The analyst thinks GRUB has strategic value, but expects negative revisions ahead.

Original: Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak follows the price action on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), cutting its price target to $59 from $68 after the shares dropped from $79 to $54 over the past ten weeks. Nowak maintains an Equalweight rating.

GRUB is expected to report earnings on October 25. Street estimates have $329.58M in revenue and $0.28 EPS.