Relmada up 84% premarket on positive REL-1017 data in treatment-resistant depression

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating REL-1017 (dextromethadone) in adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) who have failed to respond adequately to as many as three prior courses of treatment with antidepressant medication. The study assessed two daily doses (25 mg and 50 mg) as adjunctive treatment.

Participants in both dose arms experienced statistically significant improvements in their depression compared to placebo across all efficacy measures (four scales) with a favorable safety profile.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to clarify a registration path.

Fast Track-tagged dextromethadone is an orally administered NMDA receptor antagonist. The company says it does not have the unwanted psychomimetic side effects of ketamine.