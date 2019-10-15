AllianceBerstein starts loan and CLO management business

Scott Macklin, who joined AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from Och-Ziff Capital Management in April, will lead the new effort.

The business will be initially funded with investments from AXA Equitable Life Insurance, expanding the existing ties between AB and AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH).

In addition to new hires, the CLO platform will leverage the resources and infrastructure of AB's existing high-yield credit business, which manages ~$34B in assets.

The new business will also be supported by AB's established CLO execution capabilities associated with its middle-market direct lending platform, AB Private Credit Investors; AB Private Credit Investors has issued seven CLO transactions since 2016 totaling $2.9B.