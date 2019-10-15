AzurRx Bio launches mid-stage MS1819-SD study in combination with PERT

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) has dosed first patients in its Phase 2 clinical trial to investigate MS1819-SD in combination with standard porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) for patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) who suffer from severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

This subset of CF patients experiences clinical symptoms of fat malabsorption, despite taking the maximum daily dose of PERTs.

The Phase 2 dose-escalating study (700 mg, 1120 mg and 2240 mg per day, respectively) will enroll approx. 24 CF patients with severe EPI, with study completion anticipated in 2020.