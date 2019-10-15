Oxy Petroleum lifts Q3 production guidance

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) raises its estimate for Q3 production to 1.1M-1.2M boe/day, according to its latest 8-K filing, citing reduced downtime in Colorado's DJ basin and strong performance from its legacy Permian Resources business.

OXY's initial forecast for combined pro-forma production from continuing operations was 1.31M-1.37M boe/day, but adjusting for its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, the company later lowered its outlook to 1.06M-1.1M boe/day.

OXY also expects Q3 domestic onshore realized prices of $54/bbl for oil and $1.20/Mcf for natural gas.