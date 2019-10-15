Prologis Q3 beats, raises core FFO guidance range

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Q3 core FFO per share of 97 cents,including 18 cents of net promote income, beats the average analyst estimate of 94 cents.

Compares with 72 cents, which did not include any promote income, in the year-ago period.

Prologis gains 0.9% in premarket trading.

"Markets remain healthy, driven by customers who are prioritizing proximity to consumers to offset supply chain costs such as labor and transportation," said CEO Hamid R. Moghadam.

Q3 cash same-store net operating income rose 4.3% vs. 5.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Boosts guidance for 2019 core FFO per share to $3.30-$3.32 from prior view of $3.26-$3.30; consensus estimate is $3.28.

Sees year-end occupancy of 96.5%-97.0% vs. previous range of 96.5%-97.5%.

Expects cash same-store NOI growth (Prologis share) of 4.75%-5.0% vs. 4.5%-5.0% previously.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

