ViewRay +13% premarket on preliminary Q3 results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is up 13% premarket on announcing preliminary Q3 2019 results:

Q3 total revenue of $20.9M, compared to $17.7M in Q3 2018.

Received 8 new orders for MRIdian systems, totaling ~$35M.

Total backlog grew to ~$231M as of September 30, 2019.

Cash and equivalents were ~$92M as of September 30.

The Company reaffirmed its FY 2019 guidance of revenue in the range of $80M - 95M, and cash use in the range of $80M - 90M.

The company will hold a conference call on November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss results.