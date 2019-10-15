Roku +3.2% as Apple TV app, Apple TV Plus joining platform

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 3.2% premarket on the news that Apple TV app and Apple TV Plus (NASDAQ:AAPL) are coming to the company's TV platform.

Apple's TV app is available starting today. On Nov. 1, Apple's TV Plus will be available through the app in supported regions.

Along with the U.S., Apple's TV app is available to Roku users in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.