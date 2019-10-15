Schwab gains 2.5% after Q3 EPS beats by a dime

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) rises 2.5% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 74 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 64 cents and increases from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 pretax profit margin of 45.6% slips from 47.3% a year ago.

Q2 net interest revenue of $1.63B increased 1% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

"The equity markets have shown noteworthy durability – the S&P 500 remained up nearly 20% for the year as of quarter-end. Concerns persist, however, regarding global trade and a generally softening economic outlook, said CEO Walt Bettinger.

Q3 asset management and administration fees of $825M rose 5% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.

Q3 trading revenue of $172M fell 1% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.

Clients brought in $56.6B in core net new assets, a Q3 record, bringing YTD total to $145.5B, representing a 6% annualized organic growth rate.

Client assets totaled a record $3.77T at quarter-end, up 6%.

Q3 return on average common stockholders' equity of 20% is the same as a year ago.

