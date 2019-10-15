Cel-Sci up 4% premarket on continuation of Phase 3 Multikine study

CEL-SCI (NYSEMKT:CVM) is up 4% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to its announcement that its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating MultiKine (leukocyte interleukin, injection), combined with chemo agent cyclophosphamide, NSAID indomethacin and zinc in a multivitamin combo prior to radiotherapy, in head and neck cancer patients will continue unchanged until the requisite number of events (deaths) have occurred for the primary endpoint of overall survival.

Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival and quality of life measures.

The estimated completion date is December per ClinicalTrials.gov.

MultiKine is mass-produced biologic containing 14 natural human cytokines designed to boost the immune response to cancer. The company is developing the immunotherapy as a neoadjuvant to be administered right after diagnosis and before surgery.