TechnipFMC wins gas pipeline work in Vietnam

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a significant contract by PetroVietnam Gas for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Nam Con Son 2 Phase 2 pipeline in Vietnam; FTI values a "significant" contract as worth $75M-$250M.

FTI says the scope of the contract covers engineering and installation of 118 km of pipeline as well as the fabrication of subsea structures to tie back the existing Nam Con Son 2 Phase 1 gas pipeline to the Long Hai Landfall Station.